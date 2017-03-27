Quantcast

Mexico’s biggest archdiocese: Mexicans helping build Trump’s wall are ‘traitors’

International Business Times

27 Mar 2017 at 11:51 ET                   
PLAYAS DE TIJUANA, MEXICO - JANUARY 28, 2017: Mexican families living in Tijuana visit with family living in the U.S. by meeting at the border wall in Playas de Tijuana on a sunny Saturday morning. (Photo: Chad Zuber / Shutterstock, Inc.)

Mexicans helping President Donald Trump build his signature campaign initiative, the border wall along the United States-Mexico boder, will be acting immorally and should be deemed traitors, Mexico’s biggest archdiocese said Sunday. “Any company intending to invest in the wall of the fanatic Trump would be immoral, but above all, its shareholders and owners should be…

