Michael Flynn attorney: White House counsel knew about security adviser’s Turkey connections

Tom Boggioni

11 Mar 2017 at 10:08 ET                   
Defense Intelligence Agency director U.S. Army Lt. General Michael Flynn testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on "Worldwide Threats" in Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

Attorneys for ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn claim that Donald Trump’s White House counsel was aware of Flynn’s lobbying connections to Turkey and might need to register with the government as a foreign agent but hid it from the president.

Responding to earlier reports that Trump was unaware until this week that his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had been working as a representative for Turkey, Flynn’s attorneys said they notified White House counsel Don McGahn prior to the inauguration, and another  member of the White House legal team during the administration’s early days.

According to the Washington Post, those conversations have been confirmed, but the White House insisted that Trump was not informed until this week — weeks after Flynn was forced to step down after lying about contacts with the Russian government prior to the election.

The report notes that Flynn’s firm was paid over $500,000 by the Netherlands-based firm ­Inovo BV, which has close ties to Turkish President Recep Tay­yip Erdogan, at a time when Flynn was giving Trump national security advice.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
