Michael Moore calls on California and New York to show us how to really solve healthcare once and for all

Filmmaker Michael Moore on HBO's Real Time (Screen grab)

Filmmaker Michael Moore urged liberal states like California and New York to lead the way in solving the healthcare crisis in the wake of the Trumpcare failure.

Moore was grateful that the people with Obamacare won’t be kicked out to the curb, but he urged Democrats not to take their foot off the gas and celebrate too soon. Instead, he hopes that Democrats can work to fix Obamacare by advocating for a single-payer option.

“We have to push for this because we need to fix these parts of Obamacare that did cost us votes in November,” Moore explained. “This has to be fixed. Do not sit around and say, ‘oh, we’ve got Obamacare.’ Democrats, you have to get this fixed. But the people who are watching, the people who are members of The Resistance, and we’re talking tens of millions of people now, we have to shift part of our focus away from Congress who we have been barraging for the last two months with phone calls, visits, letters.”

Moore wants activists to go after insurance companies next, because “these private profit-making insurance companies are going to do everything in their power to do what Trump said is going to happen. They’re going to try to explode or implode Obamacare.”

Host Chris Hayes brought up Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s talk on single-payer and the two discussed the legislative feasibility of the plan. However, Moore said that states like California and New York could do programs like this to “show the rest of the country how this can be done.”

Watch the full discussion below: