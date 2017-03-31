Quantcast

Mike Flynn probably regrets this interview

Newsweek

31 Mar 2017 at 07:04 ET                   
Gen. Michael Flynn speaks to NBC (screen grab)

Michael Flynn is probably regretting an interview he gave to NBC in September 2016. Flynn lasted just over a month as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser before he was fired in February for failing to disclose talks he held with Russia’s ambassador to the United States on sanctions on Moscow. According to reports, Flynn has…

