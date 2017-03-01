Minnesota fraternity member accused of blackmail threat after raping pledge
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
MINNEAPOLIS — Local police are investigating the reported rape of a University of Minnesota student by a classmate who used his position as a fraternity member to coerce the victim into a sexual act. The victim, who was pledging Alpha Epsilon Pi at the time of the assault, told police that he was raped by one…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion