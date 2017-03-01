Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Minnesota fraternity member accused of blackmail threat after raping pledge

Star Tribune

01 Mar 2017 at 09:08 ET                   
Crime scene (Shutterstock)

MINNEAPOLIS — Local police are investigating the reported rape of a University of Minnesota student by a classmate who used his position as a fraternity member to coerce the victim into a sexual act. The victim, who was pledging Alpha Epsilon Pi at the time of the assault, told police that he was raped by one…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Head of Betsy DeVos’ anti-public ed group wanted to manhandle uncooperative official ‘like I shake my wife’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+