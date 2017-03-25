Mitch McConnell is one of few top Republicans untouched by GOP’s health care disaster
WASHINGTON — One key Republican Washington power player — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — emerges from the wreckage of Friday’s GOP effort to overhaul Obamacare relatively unscathed. While McConnell had supported the bill, which failed to get enough Republican support and was pulled from the House floor, the Kentucky Republican never asked his 52-member majority…
