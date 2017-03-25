More signs that House panel’s Trump-Russia probe is reeling
WASHINGTON — A week that began with a public hearing by the House Intelligence Committee that confirmed the FBI is conducting a counterintelligence investigation into possible collusion between President Donald Trump’s election campaign and Russia ended Friday with “deeply disturbing signs” that a House probe into the same topic is breaking apart. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.,…
