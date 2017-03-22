Quantcast

Moscow launches land, air and sea drills in Crimea

International Business Times

22 Mar 2017 at 07:36 ET                   
Col. Gen. Andrei Serdyukov

Russia has launched land, air and sea drills in annexed Crimea Monday, in a coordinated training exercise, which involve thousands of troops, making it the first time in Russia’s history to have launched three large airborne units simultaneously, officials said Tuesday. The Russian military has launched the exercise at the Opuk training range, in Crimea, Sputnik…

