Mount Etna eruption caught on video

International Business Times

16 Mar 2017 at 15:28 ET                   
Mt. Etna Eruption (1)

Italy’s Mount Etna erupted Thursday, injuring at least 10 people as it spewed fire, ash and boiling rocks. Present at the time of the explosion were members of a BBC news crew who caught the event on video. Also nearby were several tourists, including a 78-year-old woman who was wounded, as well as a number of…

