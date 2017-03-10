Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Muhammad Ali Jr. detained at airport for second time

International Business Times

10 Mar 2017 at 16:27 ET                   
Muhammad Ali, Jr., on CNN (Screen cap).

The son of renowned boxer Muhammad Ali was detained by officials at a U.S. airport for the second time in little more than a month, according to a tweet posted Friday by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla. Wasserman Schultz, former chair of the Democratic National Committee, posted a photo of herself and Muhammad Ali Jr. “On…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
ISIS destruction of Iraqi shrine leads to discovery of 2,600 Assyrian palace
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+