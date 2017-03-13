Quantcast

Multiple shots fired during Ferguson protests

International Business Times

13 Mar 2017 at 08:35 ET                   
Ferguson Protest

Multiple shots were reportedly fired in Ferguson, Missouri, during a protest Sunday night that drew around a hundred people after new details emerged in the Michael Brown shooting death. Reports on social media said the police made a number of arrests at the scene of the protests around Ferguson Market and Liquor. Protesters gathered in the…

