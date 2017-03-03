‘My mommy says you hate foreigners’: Little girl hilariously shames Trump pal Nigel Farage on live TV

Nigel Farage, the former head of the U.K. Independence Party who is friends with President Donald Trump, got much more than he bargained for when he appeared on Russia Today program Sam Delaney’s News Thing.

During an interview with Farage on his show Friday, Delaney thought it would be fun to bring out a little girl dressed up like a queen to make Farage an “official” knight of the crown.

While the gag was meant to be lighthearted, things quickly took a dark turn when the little girl looked at Farage and said to him, “My mommy says you hate foreigners.”

Delaney quickly laughed and said, “No, no, no, little girl, you’re not supposed to say that, that’s very naughty!”

Farage, for his part, took things in stride and simply said, “That’s not quite right!”

Farage, who personally campaigned for President Trump during the 2016 presidential race, was instrumental in whipping up support for the U.K.’s vote in favor of leaving the European Union. During the campaign, Farage would often hype up fears about Muslim refugees entering his country, similar to the way Trump regularly compared such refugees to “vicious snakes” during his run for the presidency.

Watch the whole segment below.