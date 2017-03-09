Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Nancy Grace renews her criticism of ‘tot mom’

International Business Times

09 Mar 2017 at 08:45 ET                   
Nancy Grace speaking at the 2014 Arizona Ultimate Women's Expo at the Phoenix Convention Center (Flickr/Gage Skidmore)

Nancy Grace, the journalist-turned-crime show TV host who shone a national spotlight on the Casey Anthony murder case in 2008, was not happy with the Tot Mom’s recent interview with the Associated Press. Grace posted a statement calling out the acquitted mother Tuesday for Anthony’s claim that she sleeps “pretty good at night” years after her…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump tells conservatives he’ll blame Democrats if Trumpcare goes down in flames: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+