NASA proposes massive Mars shield to enable human colony

International Business Times

06 Mar 2017 at 17:58 ET                   
The planet Mars (AFP)

Mars seems to be humanity’s best bet for a colony outside Earth, though the Red Planet is notoriously inhospitable due to a lack of atmosphere and a barren landscape. Science, however, might be well on its way to a fix for that. Researchers at NASA proposed creating a giant magnetic shield around the planet that would…

