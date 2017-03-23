NASA: Sea ice extent in both poles fall to record lows
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Both of Earth’s poles are looking at record low sea ice extent levels, according to NASA and the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC). Every year, sea ice in the Arctic grows and expands throughout the winter, but the region saw a record low wintertime maximum extent on March 7. Read: New Zealand’s Glaciers Are…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion