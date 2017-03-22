Neil Gorsuch appointment to high court should be delayed, DNC chair says
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said Tuesday the Senate should hold off on the nomination of Appellate Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court until after the FBI finishes its investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian operatives. FBI Director James Comey revealed Monday the FBI began investigating Russian meddling in the U.S.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion