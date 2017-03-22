Quantcast

Neil Gorsuch appointment to high court should be delayed, DNC chair says

International Business Times

22 Mar 2017 at 07:46 ET                   
Newly elected DNC Chairman Tom Perez (Flickr Creative Commons)

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said Tuesday the Senate should hold off on the nomination of Appellate Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court until after the FBI finishes its investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian operatives. FBI Director James Comey revealed Monday the FBI began investigating Russian meddling in the U.S.…

