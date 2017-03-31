Netanyahu: Israel will restrain settlements for Trump
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his security cabinet Thursday that he will unilaterally restrict new settlement construction in the West Bank in a show of goodwill to President Donald Trump, according to a minister. Netanyahu’s decision will limit Israeli construction to already-developed settlements, as opposed to expropriating new West Bank land. If not possible to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion