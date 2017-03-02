Nevada lawmakers want heroin, opioid addicts treated with pot
Nevada’s medical marijuana program could get an upgrade after lawmakers introduced a new bill Tuesday that would allow physicians and social workers to treat heroin and opioid addicts with medical cannabis, according to reports. Under Nevada’s current medical marijuana law, doctors can refer marijuana products to people suffering from cancer, seizures, glaucoma, AIDS, spasms, nausea or…
