New blood test detects cancer before symptoms

International Business Times

24 Mar 2017 at 13:22 ET                   
Doctor holding a blood sample (Shutterstock)

Scientists have developed a simple blood test that can detect cancer, and where it is in the body, before symptoms emerge. The non-invasive test could be included in annual health check-ups, researchers said, improving early detection of the disease and potentially increasing survival rates. A team of researchers led by scientists from the University of Southern…

