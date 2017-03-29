New law honors Vietnam war veterans
President Donald Trump signed into law the “Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017” on Tuesday, just in time for the annual National Vietnam Veterans Day observance, which was set to be celebrated Wednesday. The law, previosuly known as S. 305, “encourages the display of the U.S. flag on March 29,” Trump announced in a tweet…
