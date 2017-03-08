New poll shows Twitter is ruining Trump’s presidency
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Most Americans still seem to be waiting for President Donald Trump to make some sort of presidential pivot, potentially involving a softer, more uplifting tone on issues like immigration and national security, as well as a willingness to work across party lines to implement his campaign promises and political agenda. But above all, they really just…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion