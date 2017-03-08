Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

New poll shows Twitter is ruining Trump’s presidency

International Business Times

08 Mar 2017 at 15:10 ET                   
Person on Twitter (Shutterstock)

Most Americans still seem to be waiting for President Donald Trump to make some sort of presidential pivot, potentially involving a softer, more uplifting tone on issues like immigration and national security, as well as a willingness to work across party lines to implement his campaign promises and political agenda. But above all, they really just…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Sean Spicer sarcastically asks if Trump should answer wiretap questions — and immediately regrets it
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+