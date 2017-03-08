Quantcast

New Russian missiles test US arms treaty, NATO

International Business Times

08 Mar 2017 at 16:44 ET                   
The US military expressed concern Monday after Russia lifted its ban on supplying its advanced S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, a launched S-300 missile seen here, to Iran (AFP Photo/Costas Metaxakis)

A top U.S. military official accused Russia of breaking its commitment to a decades-old arms treaty Wednesday by deploying a new land-based, nuclear-capable cruise missile in Europe. The remarks came days after the Russian military announced it was arming its nuclear submarine fleet with new supersonic cruise missiles to modernize its naval forces. During a House…

