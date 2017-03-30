New study finds LGBTQ community most vulnerable to smoking
Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) individuals use tobacco at substantially higher rates than their straight peers, according to a recent study published Monday in the online journal Pediatrics. Read: Should Tobacco Be Illegal? World Health Organization To Crack Down On Industry The study found that 30 percent of heterosexual teenagers have tried tobacco products–compared to…
