New York police department is reportedly acquiring facial recognition technology

International Business Times

28 Mar 2017 at 08:24 ET                   
Female Face With Lines From A Facial Recognition Software via Shutterstock

The New York Police Department is reportedly in the process of acquiring state-of-the-art facial recognition technology that it will use to scan the faces of drivers commuting to and from New York City, according to the New York Daily News. The acquisition will be handled by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Once in place, the technology will…

