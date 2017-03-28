New York police department is reportedly acquiring facial recognition technology
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The New York Police Department is reportedly in the process of acquiring state-of-the-art facial recognition technology that it will use to scan the faces of drivers commuting to and from New York City, according to the New York Daily News. The acquisition will be handled by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Once in place, the technology will…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion