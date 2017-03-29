New York Times to Trump: ‘False’ — we never apologized to readers for election coverage

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The New York Times smacked down President Donald Trump for claiming the newspaper had “apologized to subscribers” for its election coverage.

Trump has made several variations of that claim — which has been rated “false” by Politifact — since winning the election, including a tweet Wednesday morning.

“Remember when the failing @nytimes apologized to its subscribers, right after the election, because their coverage was so wrong,” Trump tweeted. “Now worse!”

.@realdonaldtrump False, we did not apologize. We stand by our coverage & thank our millions of subscribers for supporting our journalism. — NYTCo Communications (@NYTimesComm) March 29, 2017

The newspaper responded almost two hours later to deny the president’s claim as baseless.

“False, we did not apologize,” the Times tweeted. “We stand by our coverage & thank our millions of subscribers for supporting our journalism.”

Trump apparently has based his oft-repeated claim on a letter sent by Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. to subscribers three days after the election, saying the newspaper had underestimated the Republican candidate’s support but standing by its reporters’ work.

The letter did not include an apology.

It’s not clear what Trump was referring to in his most recent complaint about the Times‘ coverage.