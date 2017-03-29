Nikki Haley: ‘I believe you will see cuts to the UN’
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, in setting out her agenda for the U.N. during a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York City on Wednesday, confirmed that the U.S. budget for the United Nations is likely to be decreased. “I believe you will see cuts to the U.N.,” said…
