Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Nikki Haley: ‘I believe you will see cuts to the UN’

Newsweek

29 Mar 2017 at 18:06 ET                   
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (WMBF-TV)

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, in setting out her agenda for the U.N. during a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York City on Wednesday, confirmed that the U.S. budget for the United Nations is likely to be decreased. “I believe you will see cuts to the U.N.,” said…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Warrior goddess of woke’: Internet rallies behind Angela Rye after her brilliant Joe Walsh smackdown
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+