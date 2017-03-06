Nine children found in filthy Chicago apartment without heat, food

(Photo via Shutterstock)

Nine children have been removed from a filthy Chicago apartment reported to lack heat or food, and authorities said on Monday they were investigating neglect allegations.

Officers found the children, ages 3 months to 17 years, on Sunday afternoon after a report of a child left alone, a police spokeswoman said. Chicago’s Fox 32 television said the apartment did not have heat or food and quoted a police representative as calling it “filthy and unlivable.”

“They don’t have anybody in custody,” the spokeswoman said. “The detectives are still investigating.”

Police took the children to Comer Children’s Hospital for checkups. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said in an emailed statement that they had been placed with relatives under a department-monitored safety plan.

Two mothers are involved in the case, and the department is investigating allegations of neglect, the statement said.

The Department of Children and Family Services and Comer Children’s Hospital declined to give details, citing privacy rules.

