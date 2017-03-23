Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

No. 2 House Republican says healthcare bill debate to start Friday: CNN

Reuters

23 Mar 2017 at 16:40 ET                   
Kevin McCarthy (Twitter)

The No. 2 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday lawmakers would begin debating a bill to roll back Obamacare on Friday, admitting the votes were not yet in place to secure passage.

Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House majority leader, made the comments in an interview with CNN.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Bill Rigby)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
‘What do the Russians have on Trump?’: Bernie Sanders demands more information on the FBI investigation
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+