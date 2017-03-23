No. 2 House Republican says healthcare bill debate to start Friday: CNN

Kevin McCarthy (Twitter)

The No. 2 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday lawmakers would begin debating a bill to roll back Obamacare on Friday, admitting the votes were not yet in place to secure passage.

Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House majority leader, made the comments in an interview with CNN.

