No indication Trump does not support FBI head, White House spokesman says

Reuters

07 Mar 2017 at 15:02 ET                   
FBI Director James Comey testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation" on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Tuesday he had no reason to think President Donald Trump does not support Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey after a dispute over the president’s claim without evidence that he was wiretapped last year.

“I have no reason to believe he doesn’t” support Comey, Spicer told reporters. Comey challenged Trump’s claim that former President Barack Obama’s administration wiretapped him as part of its probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Tom Brown)

