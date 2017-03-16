‘No such wiretap existed’: Paul Ryan slams the door on Trump’s Obama wiretap conspiracy

House Speaker Paul Ryan (Screen cap).

While taking questions from reporters on Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) slammed the door on President Donald Trump’s theory that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower.

“The intelligence committees — in their continuing, ongoing, and widening investigation into all things Russia — got to the bottom, at least so far with respect to our intelligence community, that no such wiretap existed,” said Ryan.

Ryan was then asked by a reporter about Trump’s interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson in which the president insisted that the wiretap had occurred.

“I didn’t see his interview,” Ryan replied curtly.

Congressional Republicans have grown increasingly frustrated with Trump’s habit of making wild, unsupported assertions on Twitter that they frequently have to spend time investigating.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Wednesday threatened to subpoena the Trump administration to get any evidence it has to back up Trump’s wiretapping claim, which marked a sharp departure in tone from a congressman who is normally a staunch Trump ally.

Watch the video of Ryan below.