North Carolina man faces deadline on ‘Pizzagate’ plea bargain deal in DC

McClatchy Washington Bureau

06 Mar 2017 at 18:27 ET                   
Edgar Welch - Facebook

WASHINGTON — A North Carolina man charged with firing an assault rifle inside a Washington restaurant that conspiracy theorists had falsely claimed housed a child sex ring remained jailed Monday as he weighed a plea offer from federal prosecutors that expires next Monday. Edgar Maddison Welch, 28, of Salisbury, N.C., appeared in court briefly Monday as…

