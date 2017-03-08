North Korea bans internet access to overseas citizens
The North Korean government banned its citizens working in other countries from accessing mobile internet to tackle the spread of the news about killing of Kim Jong Nam, the step-brother of leader Kim Jong Un, Radio Free Asia reported Tuesday. Pyongyang is known to have strict restrictions over internet usage in the country. However, such a…
