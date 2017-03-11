North Korea could soon threaten US with nuclear weapons
A United States nuclear weapons expert said this week that North Korea would likely soon have a reliable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of striking the U.S. with a nuclear warhead, reported South Korea’s Yonhap News agency. Gary Samore, who served for four years as President Barack Obama’s White House Coordinator for Arms Control and Weapons…
