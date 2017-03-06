Quantcast

North Korea fires 4 ballistic missiles

International Business Times

06 Mar 2017 at 07:25 ET                   
Leader Kim Jong-Un inspects the Hwa Islet defense detachment off the east coast of North Korea (AFP)

North Korea fired four ballistic missiles Monday off its east coast, according to South Korea and Japan. The move is an apparent retaliation to joint military drills by the U.S. and South Korea. Kim Jong Un’s regime launched the missiles from the Dongchang-ri long-range missile site in North Pyongan Province. The projectiles flew about 620 miles…

