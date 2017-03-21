Quantcast

North Korea “not afraid of US threat”

Newsweek

21 Mar 2017 at 07:22 ET                   
North Korea strongman Kim Jung-Un - AFP

North Korea has reacted without fear to U.S. secretary of state Rex Tillerson’s threat that “strategic patience is over.” Tillerson had warned that “all options were on the table” in a meeting in South Korea on Friday, and that a “ comprehensive set of capabilities” were being created to deal with the country. A North Korean…

