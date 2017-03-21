North Korea “not afraid of US threat”
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
North Korea has reacted without fear to U.S. secretary of state Rex Tillerson’s threat that “strategic patience is over.” Tillerson had warned that “all options were on the table” in a meeting in South Korea on Friday, and that a “ comprehensive set of capabilities” were being created to deal with the country. A North Korean…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion