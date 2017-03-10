Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

North Korea preparing for next nuclear test, satellite images show

International Business Times

10 Mar 2017 at 07:46 ET                   
Leader Kim Jong-Un inspects the Hwa Islet defense detachment off the east coast of North Korea (AFP)

North Korea is continuing its preparations for the next nuclear test, according to satellite images released Thursday by 38 North, a website run by the U.S.-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Washington. This follows Pyongyang’s launches of four ballistic missiles earlier this week, triggering international condemnation. The satellite images of North Korea’s Punggye-ri test site…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘The hypocrisy is staggering’: Morning Joe panel scorches Trump team over Mike Flynn’s work for Turkey
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+