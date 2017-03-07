North Korea says its launch targeted US military bases in Japan
North Korea’s launch of four ballistic missiles Monday was a part of drills targeting U.S. military bases in Japan, state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday. The country fired the missiles off its east coast in an apparent retaliation to the joint military drills by the U.S. and South Korea that began last week. North…
