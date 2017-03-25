North Korea threatens US over preemptive strike
Kim Jong Un’s North Korea issued a threat against the United States Friday in a statement that said the U.S. should be prepared for “catastrophic consequences” if it attempts to engage Pyongyang with preemptive strikes. The statement, titled “ U.S. should not run wild, pondering over the catastrophic consequences to be entailed by its attempt at…
