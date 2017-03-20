North Korea to continue nuclear threats, report says
Just a day after Donald Trump criticized North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, the reclusive country vowed to carry out more provocative actions against the U.S.’s hard-line policy. On Friday, the U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that “strategic patience has ended” and that a military response was “on the table” against North Korea. In…
