‘Not on the same page’: CNN mocks Sean Spicer for contradicting Jeff Sessions hours before recusal

Wolf Blitzer (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer commented on Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal from any investigations of the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, during his Thursday night segment. He also pointed to President Donald Trump’s decision to stand by Sessions prior to his recusal.

Senior political analyst Mark Preston said, “Yeah, so clearly not on the same page. It strikes me even though it’s still very early in the Trump administration, how they don’t seem to have their message together.” Preston added, “Last night when this story broke, they didn’t have the correct answer to give. Sessions waited until 4:00 this afternoon, allowing time for Republicans to come out, Wolf, and say that he needed to recuse himself. So it looked like he was forced to do so.”

Preston commented on how Trump “shouldn’t have said anything at all when he was asked by the reporters, and clearly hadn’t been connected with the Department of Justice or with Sessions about what was really going on at that time.”

Blitzer noted that there is a major problem with Sessions’ recusal, specifically asking, “Why doesn’t the White House know what is going on?” He pointed to the confusion among administration officials including Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Sessions, and the president.

“When a crisis of communications moment is happening like this in one of the agencies of an administration, the White House usually starts running point on that and making sure that everyone is singing from the same page,” said CNN political director, David Chalian.

