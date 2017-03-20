Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Nothing has changed’: White House throws Comey under the bus after he confirms Trump-Russia scandal

David Edwards

20 Mar 2017 at 12:24 ET                   
FBI Director James Comey testifies on March 26, 2014 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC (AFP)

The White House on Monday pushed back against FBI Director James Comey’s testimony revealing an investigation into Russia’s meddling in the U.S. election and possible collusion with President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

In testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, Comey confirmed that the FBI “is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 president election.”

Moments later, the White House fired back in a statement suggesting that President Trump took the word of Obama administration officials over his own FBI director.

“Nothing has change,” the White House insisted. “Senior Obama intelligence officials have gone on the record to confirm there is NO EVIDENCE of Trump-Russia collusion and there is NO EVIDENCE of a Trump-Russia scandal. Obama’s CIA director said so. Obama’s Director of National Intelligence said so. We take them at their word.”

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
Trump aides should be ‘prosecuted for treason’ if Russian ties proven: Clinton’s ex-campaign manager
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+