‘Nothing has changed’: White House throws Comey under the bus after he confirms Trump-Russia scandal

FBI Director James Comey testifies on March 26, 2014 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC (AFP)

The White House on Monday pushed back against FBI Director James Comey’s testimony revealing an investigation into Russia’s meddling in the U.S. election and possible collusion with President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

In testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, Comey confirmed that the FBI “is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 president election.”

Moments later, the White House fired back in a statement suggesting that President Trump took the word of Obama administration officials over his own FBI director.

“Nothing has change,” the White House insisted. “Senior Obama intelligence officials have gone on the record to confirm there is NO EVIDENCE of Trump-Russia collusion and there is NO EVIDENCE of a Trump-Russia scandal. Obama’s CIA director said so. Obama’s Director of National Intelligence said so. We take them at their word.”

Comey confirms investigation into poss. links btwn. Trump associates/Russia Sr. admin. official tells "Nothing has changed"