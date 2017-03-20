Nuclear Japan possible for North Korea defense, Tillerson says
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed the possibility of nuclear weapons on the island of Japan in an interview published Saturday, saying “circumstances could evolve” on the Korean peninsula that would require the U.S. to arm its ally with nukes. “We say all options are on the table, but we cannot predict the future,” Tillerson told…
