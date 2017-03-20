Quantcast

Nuclear Japan possible for North Korea defense, Tillerson says

International Business Times

20 Mar 2017 at 12:15 ET                   
Rex Tillerson (C-SPAN)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed the possibility of nuclear weapons on the island of Japan in an interview published Saturday, saying “circumstances could evolve” on the Korean peninsula that would require the U.S. to arm its ally with nukes. “We say all options are on the table, but we cannot predict the future,” Tillerson told…

