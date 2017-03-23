Nunes apologized to Democrats after surveillance comments: aide

Republican congressman Devin Nunes (Latvian Foreign Ministry/Flickr)

The Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee apologized to Democratic members of the panel for going public and to the White House before briefing them about information he said he obtained about surveillance of President Donald Trump’s team, a committee aide said on Thursday.

Committee chairman Representative Devin Nunes also promised to work with the panel’s Democrats and share information with them, the aide said, a day after committee Democrats said Nunes’ actions raised questions about the panel’s ability to credibly investigate potential ties between Trump associates and Russia.

Nunes surprised and angered committee Democrats and some of his fellow Republicans on Wednesday with a surprise announcement that some private communications by Trump and members of his team may have been swept up by U.S. intelligence as they monitored foreign targets.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)