Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

NYPD officer reprimanded for ‘Black Lives Matter’ tweet

International Business Times

29 Mar 2017 at 18:11 ET                   
Black Lives Matter protesters (Shutterstock)

A New York police officer faces possible discipline after replying to a Twitter comment from one of the city’s precincts using the phrase “#blacklivesmatter.” Brooklyn officer Gwendolyn Bishop, who is black, replied to a February 2016 tweet from the official account of the NYPD’s 76th precinct celebrating the recovery of a loaded handgun from an arrested…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Warrior goddess of woke’: Internet rallies behind Angela Rye after her brilliant Joe Walsh smackdown
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+