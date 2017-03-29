NYPD officer reprimanded for ‘Black Lives Matter’ tweet
A New York police officer faces possible discipline after replying to a Twitter comment from one of the city’s precincts using the phrase “#blacklivesmatter.” Brooklyn officer Gwendolyn Bishop, who is black, replied to a February 2016 tweet from the official account of the NYPD’s 76th precinct celebrating the recovery of a loaded handgun from an arrested…
