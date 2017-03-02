NYPD told to open fire on vehicles used in ‘ramming attacks’
The New York Police Department told its officers in a new memo that they are allowed to open fire on vehicles to prevent a “vehicle ramming attack,” referencing to the terror attack in Nice, France, where a cargo truck crashed into a Bastille Day celebration last July killing 86 people and leaving more than 200 injured.…
