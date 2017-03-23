Obama defends Affordable Care Act as Republicans look to take first step in repeal
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama marked the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act with a robust defense of the law Republicans sought to begin repealing Thursday. In a lengthy written statement, Obama made no explicit mention of the action pending in the House. But he clearly contrasted the grueling process that ended with his signing…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion