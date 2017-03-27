‘Obama had to be the next best thing to Jesus’: Angela Rye nails GOP hypocrisy on Trump-Russia ties

Elizabeth Preza 27 Mar 2017

CNN’s Angela Rye on Monday had “no chill” about the Republican party’s willingness to let Donald Trump control the narrative and toss around unfounded claims about his predecessor without any evidence.

Discussing Trump’s still-unfounded allegation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election, libertarian Mary Katharine Ham argued she has “no chill” about potential incidental surveillance on U.S. citizens.

“Speaking of ‘no chill,’ I don’t have any either,” Rye replied.

“Instead of us talking about missing D.C. girls instead of us talking about a white supremacist that killed a black man and had plans to kill more black people just because of who they were, instead of us talking about the healthcare debacle, we’re talking about something that didn’t happen—that your president can’t even spell,” Rye said.

“The bigger issue that I have, speaking about having ‘no chill,’ is that if this would have been under the Obama administration, there would be no end to this,” she continued. “Barack Obama had to be the next best thing to Jesus … and here we are, just two months in and some change, and there is issue after issue.”

“It’s highly problematic,” Rye concluded.

