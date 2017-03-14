Obama set records denying FOIA requests
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
On his first day in office in 2009, President Barack Obama promised his administration would usher in a a new era of transparency and openness in government. But both of the final two years of his presidency set records for the amount of times the government denied public records requests under the Freedom of Information Act…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion