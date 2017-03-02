Obama to receive ‘Profile In Courage’ award
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Former President Barack Obama is set to receive the “Profile in Courage” award given out by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, the group announced Wednesday. “From his inspirational 2008 campaign until his final weeks in office, Barack H. Obama consistently reflected in so many ways, big and small, the definition of courage that John F.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion