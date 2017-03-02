Quantcast

Obama to receive ‘Profile In Courage’ award

International Business Times

02 Mar 2017 at 12:51 ET                   
Pres. Barack Obama speaks to 60 Minutes in final interview as president of the United States (Screen capture)

Former President Barack Obama is set to receive the “Profile in Courage” award given out by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, the group announced Wednesday. “From his inspirational 2008 campaign until his final weeks in office, Barack H. Obama consistently reflected in so many ways, big and small, the definition of courage that John F.…

