Officers targeted gay men in NYC bathrooms, lawsuit says

International Business Times

28 Mar 2017 at 13:13 ET                   
Sad gay man (Shutterstock)

Police officers targeted gay men for arrest on bogus charges in the bathrooms of New York City’s largest bus terminal, according to a class action lawsuit filed on Monday. The lawsuit alleges that plainclothes officers with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey targeted men they perceived to be gay for arrests on baseless…

